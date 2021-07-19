41 candidates made the ballot for California's September recall election

Caitlyn Jenner. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

There are 41 candidates who have met the qualifications to run in California's gubernatorial recall election, with the state releasing the list late Saturday night.

During the last recall election in 2003, when Gov. Gray Davis (D) was removed from office, 135 candidates were on the ballot. Most of the 2021 candidates hoping to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) are Republicans, with the most notable names including reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman and 2018 GOP gubernatorial candidate John Cox, and state Board of Equalization member Ted Gaines.

Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder announced on the air last week that he was running for governor, but his name was not on the list. He tweeted that he has submitted every document necessary, and "fully" expects to be on the final certified list of candidates that will be released on Wednesday. It's thought that Elder will be one of the more popular candidates, as his show has a following in Southern California, Politico reports.

There are just eight Democrats in the running, including YouTuber Kevin Paffrath. In 2003, then-Lt. Gov. Cruz Bustamante (D) was a candidate, but this time around, there are no elected Democratic lawmakers on the ballot, largely because Newsom is polling much higher than Davis was at this point in the recall process.

The recall election, which is costing California taxpayers $276 million, was primarily pushed by conservatives who objected to Newsom's lockdown orders to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The election is set for Sept. 14, and ballots will be sent out on Aug. 16. Voters will have to answer two questions: Should Newsom be removed from office, and if so, which candidate should replace him?

