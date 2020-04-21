With 41% Earnings Growth, Did ASR Nederland N.V. (AMS:ASRNL) Outperform The Industry?

Assessing ASR Nederland N.V.'s (ENXTAM:ASRNL) past track record of performance is a useful exercise for investors. It allows us to understand whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a great indicator for future performance. Below, I assess ASRNL's latest performance announced on 31 December 2019 and evaluate these figures to its historical trend and industry movements.

Commentary On ASRNL's Past Performance

ASRNL's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of €911m has jumped 41% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 13%, indicating the rate at which ASRNL is growing has accelerated. What's the driver of this growth? Well, let’s take a look at whether it is solely due to industry tailwinds, or if ASR Nederland has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, ASR Nederland has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 16% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 1.7% exceeds the NL Insurance industry of 1.3%, indicating ASR Nederland has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for ASR Nederland’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 1.7% to 2.4%.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? I suggest you continue to research ASR Nederland to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

