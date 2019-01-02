The 41 Easiest Diets to Follow

41 diets ranked by how well each one helps dieters stay on board

Hard work is always going to be part of the diet equation, but some plans and approaches are easier to follow than others. U.S. News' Easiest Diets to Follow list ranks 41 popular diets. The highest scorers are typically tasty, flexible, convenient and filling, while those at the bottom of the pack may emphasize unfamiliar ingredients or cut out entire food groups.

Here's a look at the rankings, along with pros and cons for each diet.

#1 Mediterranean Diet

Pro: Nutritionally sound

Pro: Diverse foods and flavors

Con: Lots of grunt work

Con: Moderately pricey

#2 (tie) The Flexitarian Diet

Pro: Flexible

Pro: Lots of tasty recipes

Con: Emphasis on home-cooking

Con: Might be tough if you don't like fruits and veggies

#2 (tie) WW (Weight Watchers) Diet

Pro: Eat what you want; no foods off-limits

Pro: Flexibility to shape your own diet

Con: Tedious point-tallying

Con: Pricey

#4 MIND Diet

Pro: Blends two proven healthy diets

Pro: May boost brain power

Con: Details not fleshed out

Con: Recipes, resources lacking

#5 (tie) DASH Diet

Pro: Heart healthy

Pro: Nutritionally sound

Con: Lots of grunt work

Con: Somewhat pricey

#5 (tie) The Fertility Diet

Pro: Promotes fertility

Pro: Encourages healthy pregnancy

Con: Discouraged for those with blocked fallopian tubes

Con: It's strictly for women

#7 Jenny Craig Diet

Pro: No guesswork

Pro: Prepackaged meals, delivered

Con: Home-cooked and restaurant meals largely off-limits

Con: Budget-buster

#8 Mayo Clinic Diet

Pro: Nutritionally sound

Pro: You shape your diet

Con: Lots of grunt work

Con: Somewhat pricey

#9 Volumetrics Diet

Pro: Filling

Pro: Nothing off limits

Con: Lengthy meal preparation

Con: Fruit-veggie-and-soup burnout possible

#10 (tie) Flat Belly Diet

Pro: Tasty menu recipes

Pro: Abundant guidance and resources

Con: Skimpy evidence that "good" fats are the magic bullet

Con: Fewer days of menus than other plans

#10 (tie) South Beach Diet

Pro: Yes to snacks and dessert

Pro: No calorie-counting

Con: Could seem awfully restrictive at first

Con: Lots of time prepping and cooking meals

#12 (tie) Abs Diet

Pro: Indulging allowed

Pro: Frequent meals and snacks

Con: Lack of specific research

Con: Fewer days of menus than other plans

#12 (tie) SlimFast Diet

Pro: Convenient -- grab and go

Pro: No math or guesswork

Con: Little "real" food

Con: Same old, same old, meal after meal

#12 (tie) TLC Diet

Pro: Heart healthy

Pro: Not a fad diet; government endorsed

Con: On your own

Con: Must decode nutrition labels

#15 (tie) Anti-Inflammatory Diet

Pro: Nutritionally sound

Pro: You shape your diet

Con: Moderately pricey

Con: Can be lots of work

#15 (tie) Vegetarian Diet

Pro: Nutritionally sound

Pro: Heart healthy (if you plan it right)

Con: Might miss the meat

Con: Can be lots of work

#17 (tie) Asian Diet

Pro: Diverse foods and flavors

Pro: Filling

Con: Rice-and-noodle burnout possible

Con: Few guiding resources

#17 (tie) Nutrisystem Diet

Pro: Heat and eat

Pro: No foods off limits (not even carbs)

Con: Comeback of the TV dinner

Con: Eating out is limited

#19 (tie) HMR Program

Pro: Meals delivered to you

Pro: Phased approach for quick start on weight loss

Con: Eating out limited

Con: Shakes could get humdrum

#19 (tie) Nordic Diet

Pro: Tasty, healthy foods

Pro: Environmentally friendly

Con: Time-consuming

Con: Impractical for many people

#19 (tie) Spark Solution Diet

Pro: Nutritionally sound

Pro: Fitness guidance

Con: Difficult to dine out

Con: Rigid daily guidelines

#22 Biggest Loser Diet

Pro: Solid nutrition

Pro: No foods off limits

Con: Lots of grunt work

Con: Somewhat pricey

#23 Zone Diet

Pro: All foods welcome

Pro: Frequent meals and snacks

Con: Tedious portioning

Con: Limited daily calories