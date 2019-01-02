The 41 Easiest Diets to Follow

41 diets ranked by how well each one helps dieters stay on board
Hard work is always going to be part of the diet equation, but some plans and approaches are easier to follow than others. U.S. News' Easiest Diets to Follow list ranks 41 popular diets. The highest scorers are typically tasty, flexible, convenient and filling, while those at the bottom of the pack may emphasize unfamiliar ingredients or cut out entire food groups.
Here's a look at the rankings, along with pros and cons for each diet.
#1 Mediterranean Diet
Pro: Nutritionally sound
Pro: Diverse foods and flavors
Con: Lots of grunt work
Con: Moderately pricey
#2 (tie) The Flexitarian Diet
Pro: Flexible
Pro: Lots of tasty recipes
Con: Emphasis on home-cooking
Con: Might be tough if you don't like fruits and veggies
#2 (tie) WW (Weight Watchers) Diet
Pro: Eat what you want; no foods off-limits
Pro: Flexibility to shape your own diet
Con: Tedious point-tallying
Con: Pricey
#4 MIND Diet
Pro: Blends two proven healthy diets
Pro: May boost brain power
Con: Details not fleshed out
Con: Recipes, resources lacking
#5 (tie) DASH Diet
Pro: Heart healthy
Pro: Nutritionally sound
Con: Lots of grunt work
Con: Somewhat pricey
#5 (tie) The Fertility Diet
Pro: Promotes fertility
Pro: Encourages healthy pregnancy
Con: Discouraged for those with blocked fallopian tubes
Con: It's strictly for women
#7 Jenny Craig Diet
Pro: No guesswork
Pro: Prepackaged meals, delivered
Con: Home-cooked and restaurant meals largely off-limits
Con: Budget-buster
#8 Mayo Clinic Diet
Pro: Nutritionally sound
Pro: You shape your diet
Con: Lots of grunt work
Con: Somewhat pricey
#9 Volumetrics Diet
Pro: Filling
Pro: Nothing off limits
Con: Lengthy meal preparation
Con: Fruit-veggie-and-soup burnout possible
#10 (tie) Flat Belly Diet
Pro: Tasty menu recipes
Pro: Abundant guidance and resources
Con: Skimpy evidence that "good" fats are the magic bullet
Con: Fewer days of menus than other plans
#10 (tie) South Beach Diet
Pro: Yes to snacks and dessert
Pro: No calorie-counting
Con: Could seem awfully restrictive at first
Con: Lots of time prepping and cooking meals
#12 (tie) Abs Diet
Pro: Indulging allowed
Pro: Frequent meals and snacks
Con: Lack of specific research
Con: Fewer days of menus than other plans
#12 (tie) SlimFast Diet
Pro: Convenient -- grab and go
Pro: No math or guesswork
Con: Little "real" food
Con: Same old, same old, meal after meal
#12 (tie) TLC Diet
Pro: Heart healthy
Pro: Not a fad diet; government endorsed
Con: On your own
Con: Must decode nutrition labels
#15 (tie) Anti-Inflammatory Diet
Pro: Nutritionally sound
Pro: You shape your diet
Con: Moderately pricey
Con: Can be lots of work
#15 (tie) Vegetarian Diet
Pro: Nutritionally sound
Pro: Heart healthy (if you plan it right)
Con: Might miss the meat
Con: Can be lots of work
#17 (tie) Asian Diet
Pro: Diverse foods and flavors
Pro: Filling
Con: Rice-and-noodle burnout possible
Con: Few guiding resources
#17 (tie) Nutrisystem Diet
Pro: Heat and eat
Pro: No foods off limits (not even carbs)
Con: Comeback of the TV dinner
Con: Eating out is limited
#19 (tie) HMR Program
Pro: Meals delivered to you
Pro: Phased approach for quick start on weight loss
Con: Eating out limited
Con: Shakes could get humdrum
#19 (tie) Nordic Diet
Pro: Tasty, healthy foods
Pro: Environmentally friendly
Con: Time-consuming
Con: Impractical for many people
#19 (tie) Spark Solution Diet
Pro: Nutritionally sound
Pro: Fitness guidance
Con: Difficult to dine out
Con: Rigid daily guidelines
#22 Biggest Loser Diet
Pro: Solid nutrition
Pro: No foods off limits
Con: Lots of grunt work
Con: Somewhat pricey
#23 Zone Diet
Pro: All foods welcome
Pro: Frequent meals and snacks
Con: Tedious portioning
Con: Limited daily calories
#24 (tie) Eco-Atkins Diet
Pro: Less restrictive than Atkins
Pro: Filling; rich in high-fiber foods
Con: Little guidance
Con: Nothing for carnivores
#24 (tie) Optavia Diet
Pro: Nutritionally sound
Pro: No counting carbs, points or calories
Con: Powdered, just-add-water food
Con: Might be tough to stick with
#26 (tie) Alkaline Diet
Pro: Heavy on fresh produce
Pro: Filling
Con: Lots of rules to remember
Con: Little research to back it up
#26 (tie) The Fast Diet
Pro: Few rules to keep track of
Pro: Dieting only two days a week
Con: Unsafe for some people
Con: Hunger pangs likely
#26 (tie) Glycemic-Index Diet
Pro: Menu flexibility
Pro: Hampers hunger
Con: Little guidance, save for carbs
Con: Have to do homework
#26 (tie) Supercharged Hormone Diet
Pro: Restores hormonal health and metabolic function
Pro: Long-lasting effects
Con: Starts with a rigorous two-week detox
Con: Somewhat pricey
#30 (tie) Atkins Diet
Pro: Fatty food guilt-free
Pro: Quick weight loss
Con: Goodbye to sweets and bread
Con: More calorie-restricted than you might think
#30 (tie) Engine 2 Diet
Pro: Health and environmental benefits
Pro: No calorie-counting
Con: Complete lifestyle overhaul
Con: Considerable meal planning and prep
#30 (tie) Nutritarian Diet
Pro: Health and longevity focus
Pro: No calorie-counting
Con: Salads could turn tiresome
Con: Healing claims may overreach
#30 (tie) Ornish Diet
Pro: Solid nutritionally
Pro: Heart-happy
Con: Not exactly easy
Con: Not exactly cheap
#30 (tie) Paleo Diet
Pro: Carnivore approved
Pro: Very low in sodium
Con: Goodbye to grains and dairy
Con: Pricey
#35 (tie) Body Reset Diet
Pro: Short-term program
Pro: Should see results quickly
Con: Smoothies could get boring
Con: Weight loss may not last
#35 (tie) Macrobiotic Diet
Pro: "Real" food emphasized
Pro: Filling
Con: Lots of grunt work
Con: Somewhat pricey
#37 (tie) Vegan Diet
Pro: Fiber-rich and filling
Pro: Health and environmental benefits
Con: Really restrictive
Con: Can be lots of work
#37 (tie) Whole30 Diet
Pro: Short term
Pro: No calorie-counting or exercise required
Con: Goodbye to grains, dairy, sugar, legumes and alcohol
Con: Only the highly committed and organized need apply
#39 (tie) Dukan Diet
Pro: All-you-can-eat
Pro: Filling
Con: Lots of rules
Con: Could fall short nutritionally
#39 (tie) Keto Diet
Pro: Fatty foods embraced
Pro: No calorie-counting
Con: Strict carb limits
Con: Can seem extreme
#41 Raw Food Diet
Pro: Fruits and veggies dominate the menu
Pro: Nearly guaranteed weight loss
Con: Tedious meal prep; equipment required
Con: Lots of rules
