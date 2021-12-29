41 New Hampshire Fugitives Of The Week Captured In 2021

CONCORD, NH — The U.S. Marshals Service in New Hampshire had another busy year in 2021 despite investigators having to navigate through, for a second year, the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the past year, 41 Fugitives Of The Week in the Granite State were caught as part of the public program as well as another 265 fugitives and other criminals nationally.

“Each year we want to always take a moment to thank the countless partners in the media, the public, and law enforcement for all their support and hard work which make this program the success that it truly is,” Jeffrey White, a deputy marshal, said. “Without all of this support, successful programs like the ‘Fugitive of the Week’ would not be possible.”

In 2021, 13 people with violent crime warrants were captured while six registered sex offender-offense fugitives were arrested. Six firearm fugitives, 21 drug fugitives, and a single larceny-fraud-burglary fugitive were also arrested. During the past 15 years, between 26 and 46 fugitives have been captured in New Hampshire annually.

The promotion of the fugitive program was originally started in 2007 by radio talk show host Peter St. James (then of WTPL in Hillsboro, now of WNTK in New London). It has expanded to include a number of media outlets including Patch since 2011. Marshals also perform other duties such as transportation, housing, and production of federal court defendants as well as the witness security program.

The fugitive task force has five full-time members from county sheriff’s offices and the Greenfield Police Department. During the past year, 306 fugitives nationally were captured while 8,533 have been caught since 2002.

“This program continues to bring fugitives to justice, so we can all enjoy the safety and security of our state,” U.S. Marshal Nick Willard said. “The arrests made by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and all law enforcement in the state of New Hampshire shows the high level of importance that the public places on law enforcement and the safety of our communities.”

