41 indictment handed down

Jul. 16—SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on July 9 and returned 41 Public Indictments and eight Secret Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

JEREMY LEE LANCASTER, 36, South Webster, Ohio, 2 Counts Intimidation of an Attorney, Victim or Witness in a Criminal Case.

MICHELLE L. TEETERS, 39, McDermott, Ohio, Theft from a Person in a Protected Class and 2 Counts Identity Fraud.

DAVID CORY LAVEY, 36, Minford, Ohio, Breaking and Entering, 2 Counts Receiving Stolen Property and Intimidation of an Attorney, Victim or Witness in a Criminal Case.

REBECCA LYNN DUNCAN, 39, Blacksville, West Virginia, 2 Counts Theft from a Person in a Protected Class and Telecommunications Fraud.

NANCY LYNN STILES, 18, Minford, Ohio, Theft, 2 Counts Telecommunications Fraud, 2 counts Forgery and Attempted Theft.

TODD RAY PARSONS, 27, Chillicothe, Ohio, 5 Counts Vandalism, Breaking and Entering, Theft and Possessing Criminal Tools.

NOAH S. SINES-RILES, 23, Chillicothe, Ohio, 5 Counts Vandalism, Breaking and Entering, Theft and Possessing Criminal Tools.

KEVIN R. LOOP, 28, Portsmouth, Ohio, 2 Counts Felonious Assault and Domestic Violence.

BILLY K. KERNS, 35, Portsmouth, Ohio, 2 Counts Felonious Assault and Aggravated Burglary.

TREVOR PAUL ANTHONY OILER, 21, Portsmouth, Ohio, Domestic Violence.

RYAN S. SLUSHER, 37, Lucasville, Ohio, Felonious Assault and 2 Counts Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer.

JENNIFER DRAKE, 46, Garrison, Kentucky, Obstructing Justice and 2 Counts Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer.

JOSEPH A. STIERS, 38, Glouster, Ohio, Receiving Stolen Property.

NORMAN KEITH SNYDER, 47, Portsmouth, Ohio, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Heroin and Having Physical Control of a Vehicle while under the Influence.

MICHAEL R. MOORE, JR., 42, South Webster, Ohio, Theft.

WILLIAM ZACHARY McCLARY, 20, Lucasville, Ohio, Burglary and Trespass in a Habitation.

JEREMY MOSLEY, 33, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Burglary.

BILLY J. HUFF, 36, Lucasville, Ohio, Burglary.

ROCKY D. NEWMAN, 46, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

ELLIS E. GALLION, 40, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

ELLIS E. GALLION, III, 40, Portsmouth, Ohio, Theft and Possessing Criminal Tools.

RYAN ALLEN SKAGGS, 27, Portsmouth, Ohio, Theft and Possessing Criminal Tools.

ZACHARY WADE VANHOOSE, 27, Lucasville, Ohio, Receiving Stolen Property.

LEE F. YORK, 34, McDermott, Ohio, Burglary.

REBECCA ANN SOWARDS, 25, McDermott, Ohio, Burglary.

SAMUEL RAY ALTMAN, 40, Lucasville, Ohio, 2 Counts Murder and Felonious Assault.

DEVONTAY BRIAN JOHNSON, 24, Detroit, Michigan, 2 Counts Conspiracy, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

ASHTIN ELIZABETH McCLOUD, 19, High Point, North Carolina, 2 Counts Conspiracy, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

MATIA GOINS, 23, Knoxville, Tennessee, 2 Counts Conspiracy, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

CHARLES MICHAEL MURRIA, 27, Huntington, West Virginia, 2 Counts Conspiracy, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

THOMAS L. COOK, 39, Portsmouth, Ohio, Escape.

TIFFANY I. ELDRIDGE, 35, Lucasville, Ohio, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility.

MICHELLE L. STILES, 37, South Webster, Ohio, Theft from a Person in a Protected Class and Telecommunications Fraud.

DANIEL STEWART HEMMING, 46, Homeless, Breaking and Entering and Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

TESSA R. GORE, 31, Coal Grove, Ohio, Obstructing Official Business and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

MICHAEL R. RAWLINS, JR., 37, Portsmouth, Ohio, Falsification and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

JOSEPH W. BROWN, 30, Portsmouth, Ohio, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

JOHN T. AUSTIN, 34, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Drugs, Possession of Marihuana, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

JOHNNY C. MEADOWS, II, 39, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Drugs, Possession of Marihuana, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

ASHLEY K. ENZ, 35, Otway, Ohio, Possession of Drugs and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.