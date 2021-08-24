New 41% low for Biden, 76% fears he’ll let Taliban capture Americans

People are fast losing confidence in President Joe Biden, who today hit a new approval rating low as he fumbles through efforts to rescue Americans in Afghanistan before the Taliban shut the door on Aug. 31.

Not only do voters believe that Biden isn’t doing enough to help stranded citizens, but a massive 76% believes some will be left behind to be captured by the terror group that now controls Afghanistan in the wake of the United States's withdrawal.

The latest Rasmussen Reports surveys should be a wake-up call to the White House, which has tried, with some media help, to project confidence while Americans in Kabul express fear over Biden’s slow-moving evacuation efforts.

The polling outfit said that 59% of likely voters “believe the Biden administration is not doing enough to evacuate Americans from Afghanistan.” Just 28% of respondents believe the administration is doing enough.

But much worse, Rasmussen said that “more than three-quarters of voters think it’s likely Americans in Afghanistan will become hostages.” The numbers: 76% said it is at least somewhat likely that Americans who remain in Afghanistan will be taken hostage by the Taliban, including 45% who said it is very likely. Just 14% of respondents don’t.

That finding flashes a spotlight on the problems people see in the White House, which play into Biden’s fast-shrinking approval rating.

Meanwhile, a USA Today/Suffolk University poll put his approval rating at a sub-Trump 41%

In a separate tracking survey, Rasmussen’s approval rating for Biden was way underwater, with just 44% approving of his job as president and 55% disapproving.

At 44%, Biden has nearly reached the low of 42% that former President Donald Trump had at the same stage of his first term.



