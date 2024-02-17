41-year-old Auburndale man killed Friday night in one-vehicle crash in Wood County

SHERRY − A 41-year-old Auburndale man is dead following a one-vehicle crash Friday night in Wood County.

The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. Friday near the address of 3381 Highway N in the town of Sherry, according to a news release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. The initial crash investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling west on Highway N and failed to negotiate a curve, which caused the vehicle to hit an electrical pole and come to a stop, according to the release.

Deputies and first responders arrived on scene and determined the man was the driver and only person in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Marshfield Ambulance Service, the Wood County corner, Sherry First Responders and Neiman’s towing service.

