41-year-old Great Falls man identified as victim in fatal January shooting

The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was found dead after an alleged shooting in Great Falls in early January.

George Henry Garrett III, 41, of Great Falls died on Jan. 5 of a gunshot wound, according to the results of the autopsy released by Sheriff Jesse Slaughter. The manner of death was determined to be homicide.

The Great Falls Police Department has a “person of interest” for the alleged homicide in custody stemming from an unrelated incident, department spokesperson Lt. Tony Munkres said in an email Friday.

Garrett was found dead outside a home on the 900 block of 2nd Avenue South around 8 a.m. on Jan. 5 after officers responded to a call of an active disturbance, according to GFPD.

The name of the “person of interest” in the alleged homicide has not been released.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Sheriff identifies man killed in shooting in Great Falls in January