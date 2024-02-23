41-year-old hiker falls 60 feet to her death in Colorado canyon, cops say

A 41-year-old hiker fell 60 feet to her death in a canyon in Colorado, deputies said.

Deputies responded to the fall at about 10:20 a.m. Feb. 21 in the area of the Rough Canyon Lemon Squeezer in Bangs Canyon, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The woman had fallen 50 to 60 feet, deputies said. Rescuers attempted life-saving measures on her, but she died.

Her death is being investigated by the Mesa County Coroner’s Office. The office will release her identity when her family is notified.

Rough Canyon Lemon Squeezer is a bouldering and scrambling spot that’s about 20 miles southeast of the Colorado National Monument, which has “colorfully sculpted canyons and monoliths.”

The climb takes visitors through a “slot canyon, joint, and cave.” It’s a tricky route that has “tight, claustrophobic spaces,” according to SummitPost, a climbing and hiking blog.

This area is about 5 miles south of Grand Junction.

