41-year-old left to die by three hit-and-run drivers, family says. ‘They just left’

The death of a man killed by three hit-and-run drivers while crossing a street leaves his family grieving — and asking questions.

“They could’ve given a call,” Norma Garcia told KTLA. “A simple call and say, ‘Hey, there’s a man on the floor,’ but they didn’t and just kept going. I just want to know why they just left.”

None of the drivers who struck her 41-year-old brother, Francisco Garcia, stopped or called for help, she said.

He died after being hit crossing a street in Pacoima around 11:45 p.m. Jan. 12, Los Angeles police said in a news release.

A pickup truck knocked him to the pavement, where he was hit by an SUV while trying to get up, police said.

The crash knocked him into oncoming traffic, where police said another SUV ran him over. Firefighters responded and pronounced him dead at the scene,

“It’s so hard, just to know the fact that they just left him there, and he was trying to get up,” his sister told KTTV.

Police later posted a graphic video of the incident in hopes of identifying the drivers or vehicles involved.

“Seeing the video, it hit me because not one person … they just tossed him like it was a piece of trash, like if it was a box and they went over him like it was nothing,” Jessica Madrigal, Garcia’s cousin, told KNBC.

Relatives said Garcia, who had mental health issues, was homeless at the time of his death but was receiving help from his family, the station reported.

“We tried giving him food, water, clothing,” nephew Daniel Garcia told KNBC. “We honestly thought he was going to be coming back, to just come back on his feet.”

Pacoima is about 25 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The city has a standing reward of up to $50,000 for the arrest and conviction of a hit-and-run driver, police said.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call 818-644-8022 or 818-644-8115. Anonymous tips can be left at 800-222-8477.

