41-year-old man arrested after 14-year-old Gwinnett girl found at his home, police say

Police have arrested a 41-year-old man after they found a missing 14-year-old Gwinnett County student at his home in Clayton County.

The teen disappeared in May after she took final exams at her high school. On Friday, family members told Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that she was found alive and is now home.

Channel 2 Action News is no longer identifying the victim or showing her face, since she is a victim.

Gwinnett police confirmed that they have a suspect in custody connected to the teen’s disappearance. Officers arrested 41-year-old Russell Cheeves at his home in Morrow.

Cheeves faces charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes and interference with custody. Clayton County jail records show he was booked on a child molestation charge on Thursday.

We’re working to learn how police were able to track him down, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

