41-year-old man arrested after highway shooting and vehicle pursuit in Marathon and Lincoln counties

A 41-year-old man from Tony was arrested Friday night after police say he fired shots at a vehicle traveling on U.S. 51, striking the vehicle and its occupants and leading officers on a pursuit spanning Marathon and Lincoln counties.

The Wausau Daily Herald does not report names of individuals suspected of crimes until the district attorney's office has filed charges.

The Marathon County 911 Dispatch Center received a call at 8:44 p.m. Friday from a person traveling north on U.S. 51 near Marathon County WW in the village of Maine. The caller said the vehicle’s occupants and the vehicle had been struck by gunfire, according to a news release from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the vehicle was able to pull over and the vehicle’s occupants received medical attention from first responders in Lincoln County before being transported to a local hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to the news release.

The Dispatch Center received multiple calls about the incident and descriptions of the suspect’s vehicle, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect failed to comply with deputies' orders to stop his vehicle, which led to a pursuit that extended back into Marathon County, according to the news release. The Wausau Police Department deployed tire deflation devices to bring the pursuit to an end, but the suspect evaded these measures, the release said.

The pursuit ended when a Lincoln County deputy disabled the suspect’s vehicle with their patrol vehicle in the city of Wausau. The Lincoln County deputy suffered minor injuries from the crash, the release said.

After the pursuit, the northbound lane of U.S. 51, where the initial incident occurred, was closed for about three hours to allow for an investigation.

Editor Jamie Rokus can be reached at jrokus@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jamie_Rokus.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Man arrested after highway shooting and vehicle pursuit