41-year-old man arrested in Maryvale shooting that hospitalized 3 security guards

Update

A 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with a Maryvale shooting that left three security guards hospitalized on Sunday evening, police said.

Herman Joseph Samarripas is suspected of shooting the three men and then fleeing the scene after an altercation between the security guards and a group of people at a business near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road, Phoenix Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Ann Justus said.

Two of the men had life-threatening injuries while the third had serious injuries, Justus said. It wasn't immediately clear what their conditions were as of Thursday morning.

Samarripas was arrested and booked into jail on Wednesday.

No further details were immediately available.

Reach the reporter at bfrank@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8529. Follow her on Twitter @brieannafrank.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man arrested on suspicion of shooting 3 security guards in Maryvale