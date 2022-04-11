41-year-old man charged in connection with Saturday's fatal shooting in Sarasota

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has charged a man in connection with Saturday's fatal shooting.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has charged a 41-year-old man in connection with Saturday's fatal shooting in Sarasota.

The man, Saladine Monroe, has been charged with homicide and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, authorities announced Monday.

Authorities said on Saturday that a 47-year-old man was killed in a shooting that occurred about 11:40 a.m. that day. The shooting took place in a residence in the 2300 block of Britannia Road.

Background: Separate shootings in Sarasota kill 1, injure 2 others

Other news: Port Manatee-area scrapyard fire billows smoke seen for miles

The Sheriff's Office says the victim's identity won't be released, saying the victim's family wanted it protected under Marsy's Law.

Kaitlyn Perez, community affairs director for the Sheriff's Office, said more details about the case – including the probable cause affidavit – aren't being released at this time because of "the active nature of this investigation." She noted that she hopes to share more information on Tuesday.

Authorities said on Saturday that their preliminary investigation indicated the incident was isolated, but they provided no details as to why.

Monroe is being held without bail at Sarasota County Jail.

A second, separate shooting also occurred on Saturday. At about 2:50 p.m., two people arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. The investigation is preliminary, but officials said Saturday that the shooting is believed to have occurred along 32nd Street after an altercation. No arrests have been announced in that case.

Anne Snabes covers city and county government for the Herald-Tribune. You can contact her at asnabes@gannett.com or (941) 228-3321 and follow her on Twitter at @a_snabes.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota shooting: Saladine Monroe faces homicide charge in man's death