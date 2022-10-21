41-year-old man charged in stabbing at Swatara Twp. restaurant, state police say

Pennsylvania State Police arrested a 41-year-old Lebanon man after he allegedly stabbed a person in the neck at the Frog's Hollow Tavern and Restaurant last month, officials said.

On Sept. 25, state police responded to a stabbing that occurred at Swatara Township restaurant. Police say that Lamonte Boyce got into a verbal argument with another patron.

"The altercation became physical, and (Boyce) retrieved a folding knife from his back pocket and stabbed the victim in the neck and abdomen and cut an employee of the establishment on the hand," officials said in a statement Friday.

Boyce then fled from the scene. Through their investigation, police identified Boyce and arrested him.

Officials identified a 47-year-old Lebanon male and a 32-year-old Palmyra male as being victims in the incident. At the time of the incident, police said the 47-year-old victim was taken to Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital to recover from his wounds.

Boyce is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of a crime and recklessly endangering another person. Officials said he was committed to the Lebanon County Correctional Facility on $100,000 monetary bail.

Boyce's preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8 a.m. Nov. 10 before Magisterial District Judge Kim Wolfe.

