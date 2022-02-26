A 41-year-old man died after he was shot Friday evening, according to Wilmington Police Department.

The shooting occurred around 7:54 p.m. in the 1300 Block of N. Claymont Street, police said. The man was taken to the hospital where he died, according to police.

MORE: Wilmington police investigating first fatal shooting of the year

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Steven Bender at (302) 576-3621.

Contact the reporter at yqureshi@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 41-year-old man dies in a shooting in Wilmington Friday evening