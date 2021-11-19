A 41-year-old man was killed in Wilmington on Wednesday. For residents, it's 'nothing new'

When gunshots rang out Wednesday night at 26th and Tatnall streets in Wilmington's Brandywine Village, nearby residents were unsurprised.

"You get numb to it," said one Tatnall Street resident who asked to remain anonymous.

She said she heard about eight gunshots Wednesday around 9:20 p.m. The next morning, there was no evidence that a shooting occurred.

Wilmington police said that the victim, a 41-year-old man whom police did not publicly identify, was taken to the hospital at 9:27 p.m., where he later died. It is the third shooting within a few blocks of Tatnall Street in less than a month.

The resident said she has woken up with bullet casings on her front porch before, and even seen someone firing a gun from behind her car. The experiences are traumatic, she said, and she wishes police and public officials would take action to prevent the violence.

"It's no way to live," she said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Devon Jones at 302-576-3631 or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

