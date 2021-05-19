41-year-old man shot at 7-Eleven in Santa Maria

Dave Minsky, Santa Maria Times, Calif.
·1 min read

May 18—A 41-year-old man was shot several times early Tuesday near the 7-Eleven at South Broadway and West Carmen Lane in Santa Maria, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly before 4:30 a.m. at the convenience store, where they located a man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Terry Flaa.

The man, who was not identified, was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. His condition is unknown.

Detectives now are working on leads to identify a suspect, according to Flaa, who added that gang ties to the shooting are undetermined at this point.

The shooting marks the third since May 11.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. on May 11, Santa Maria Police responded to a report of shots heard in the 1900 block of South Broadway. Officers located evidence of a shooting but no one appeared to be injured and no suspects were identified, according to Flaa, adding the shooting is under investigation.

Then on Sunday, 19-year-old Mario Angel Merino Gonzalez, of Guadalupe, was shot and killed near the intersection of North Lincoln and West Mill streets.

An initial investigation showed Gonzalez was shot after a verbal altercation with another individual, according to Flaa. Gonzalez died at the scene.

Anyone with information related to investigations into the three shootings is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277, or call the tip line at ext. 2677.

