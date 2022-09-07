41-year-old man stabbed to death in Chicago Loop killing

A 41-year-old man was stabbed to death in Chicago’s Loop Tuesday night, police said.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing in the 100 block of West Van Buren Street, the same block on which the Chicago Board of Trade Building and the LaSalle/Van Buren train station are located.

Officers found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds at 10:54 p.m., police said. The man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody and detectives are investigating, police said.

The most recent Loop homicide before Tuesday night’s fatal stabbing occurred Sunday.

A 40-year-old man struck by bullets in the Loop at 12:05 a.m. Sunday morning was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital later, police said. Another man, 37, was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with bullet wounds to the chest. No one is in custody and detectives are investigating, police said.