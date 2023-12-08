41-year-old woman dies in southern Idaho rollover crash

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) — A woman was killed in a rollover crash in southern Idaho Thursday morning, according to Idaho State Police.

On Dec. 7, at around 8 a.m., police responded to an accident on Karcher Road just west of Ashland Drive in Canyon County.

A Nampa woman, 41, was reportedly heading eastbound on Karcher Road in a 1997 Toyota Tacoma. Police said the vehicle went off the right shoulder of the road and rolled into a field.

The woman was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

Police said she was taken by ambulance to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Following the crash, traffic on Karcher Road was blocked for around two hours to allow emergency responders to help those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

No further information is available at this time.

