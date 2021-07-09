41 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Jul. 9—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Nicholas J. Hudson, 704 Gordon Smith, Apt. 2, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Jessica L. Collins, 906 Hataway Drive, Trenton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, and aggravated trafficking in drugs.

William A. Potts, 2330 Central Ave., Apt. 2, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Cassey S. Crank, 1107 Sipple Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

David William Albertson Jr., 14 McKinley St., Middletown; indicted on one count of theft (direct).

Dillon T. Owens, 1709 Lawn Ave., Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count of obstructing official business.

Darby L. Smith, 427 Yankee Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence.

Stephanie Houston, 1220 Hensley Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Shaun M. Robinson, 3986 Millville Oxford Road, Apt. 3, Oxford; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and petty theft.

Kenyatta McCullough, 142 Hanover St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Story continues

Rocky L. Steinmetz, Butler County Jail, 705 Hanover St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of grand theft and vandalism (direct).

Charles Cole, 2439 Crew Circle, Dayton; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Verano D. Witcher, Sr., 7172 Saffron Drive, Dayton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of assault and obstructing official business.

Daniel C. Kondrath, 1609 Smith Ave., Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count each of criminal trespass, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Gary Young, 224 Elmhurst Road, Dayton; indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons and driving under suspension.

Michael Starnell Green, 1090 NW Washington Blvd., Apt. 6, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of domestic violence, and criminal damaging or endangering (direct).

Jenna L. Brown, 123 Covey Place, Trenton; indicted on five counts of theft, and two counts of grand theft.

Carl Smith, 1993 Hummingbird Circle, Middletown; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and receiving stolen property.

Andrew B. Montgomery, 8655 Butler Warren Road, West Chester; certified back to the lower court on three counts of aggravated menacing, and two counts of domestic violence.

Lecil Daniel Townsend, 102 E. State St., Trenton; indicted on one count each of theft, theft by deception (direct), and misuse of credit cards (direct).

David Eugene Quinn, 1200 Young St., Middletown; indicted on two counts each of involuntary manslaughter (direct) and corrupting another with drugs (direct), and one count of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Charles L. Davis, II, 2648 Victoria Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct). — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Christopher T. Anspach, 128 W. Main St., Blanchester; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Ivante Zioa Church, 234 Euclid Ave., Springfield; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Steven Watts, 950 Franklin Commons Circle, Franklin; indicted on two counts each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs, and one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Joseph McIntosh, 955 Stanford Place, Mason; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards.

Martin Deane Gibbs Jr., 805 Front St., Marietta; indicted on one count of possession of drugs.

Kyle Honious, 5285 Lamme Road, Moraine; indicted on one count of possession of drugs.

Christopher Carlos Morales, 9735 Mason-Montgomery Road, Mason; indicted on one count of possession of drugs.

Joshua Deen Day, 910 Catalpa Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of forgery and theft.

Bradley J. Austin, 1717 7th St., Portsmouth; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Daniel Kondrath, 1609 Smith Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of assault.

Morgan A. Robinson, 578 Park Drive, Carlisle; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

John P. Henson, 4450 Glendale Drive, Batavia; indicted on one count of theft of drugs.

Lawrence D. Twitty, 408 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possessing criminal tools, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeffrey Edward Chenault, 13 North Lane, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, receiving stolen property, using weapons while intoxicated, and domestic violence.

Joseph Lee Williams III, 619 Shadowlawn Ave., Apt. 6, Dayton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Emily Dailey, 2408 Meadow Drive, Lafayette, In.; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Daysean Marquelle Tallon, 802 S. Main St., Apt. B, Franklin; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Jeremy Scott Gibson, 1951 S. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Jordan Gammoh, 43 Kings Way, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of assault and resisting arrest.