41 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Jan. 21—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Julian T. Schauer, 2009 Brentwood St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and carrying concealed weapons.

Michael Lee Maloney, 811 Sycamore St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of felonious assault (direct) and one count of aggravated burglary (direct).

Alisha Lenel Simmons, 206 South E St., Unit D, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of domestic violence.

Jimmy Dean Henson, 186 North F St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and vandalism.

Stanley Lierer, 501 S. Front St., Apt. 1, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound and trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Keron Lee Gordon Givens, 3145 Valleyview Drive, Columbus; certified back to the lower court on one count each of possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle under the influence, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Vanessa Lynn Bowling, 883 Ross Ave., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of aggravated trespass.

Zachary K. Sorber, 1606 Edison Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft.

Joseph N. Lauer, 1011 Summer St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Tara Wilson, 828 S. Front St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, endangering children, obstructing official business, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Zachary Kristian Blackwood, 6487 Naldo Lane, Franklin; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence (direct) and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

James Allen Arthon, 9574 Richard Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Tyanne R. Thomas, 3926 Bonita Dr., Apt. F, Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count of assault.

Bracky J. Howard, 1028 Elwood St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

Kyon A. Wills, 2121 Lamberton St., Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count each of domestic violence, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.

Miguel Whitney, 2301 Millvale Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Richard D. Sandlin, 5 Shiloh Court, West Chester; indicted on one count of burglary.

Joseph Aaron Stout, 5273 College Corner Pike, Oxford; indicted on one count each of burglary, possessing drug abuse instruments, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Nancy C. Imfeld, 3019 Apple Knoll Lane, Middletown; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Kenneth Imfeld, 76 Meadow Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation. — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Tae'Von Amire Bush, 1603 Bostwick Road, Columbus; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, breaking and entering, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Tristin Robert Ecker, 8228 Clovehitch Court, Maineville; indicted on one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Steven T. Anderson, 831 Linden Ave., Newport, Ky.; indicted on two counts of breaking and entering.

Mahammud Abdikani, 5679 Great Woods Blvd., Columbus; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and receiving stolen property.

Brittany Nicole Banian, 10425 Marina Way, Boca Raton, Fl.; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, forgery, and identity fraud.

Loni Verda Poe, 27 Winnebago Drive, Milford; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Amanda Christine Harnish, 229 E. Locust St., Apt. 1, Wilmington; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Heather Denise Donahoe, 1521 Brumfield Road, Crown City; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Kaley Jean Louise French, 631 S. River St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Ein Arrowl Hisel, 2448 Rosina Drive, Miamisburg; indicted on one count of theft.

Tyler Wayne Frederick Smith, 996 Harmon Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, and obstructing official business.

Nicole Christine Flores, 1805 Fostoria Ave., Apt. C, Findlay; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, obstructing official business, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sylvester Julius Pollard Jr., 1605 Suncrest Drive, Flint, Mi.; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Christina Danielle Riordan, 1032 Poplar Hill Road, Prospect, Tn.; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of drugs.

Demetrius Marwin Holder, 117 E. 12th St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Lamine Mohamed Conde, 3879 Barkwillow Lane, Columbus; indicted on one count each of identity fraud, telecommunications fraud, tampering with records, counterfeiting, receiving stolen property, and attempt to commit an offense.

Justin Lee Sutherland, Warren County Jail; indicted on one count each of burglary, petty theft, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Taylor Ann Clark, 210 S. Church St., New Lebanon; indicted on one count of theft.

De Auhnna Lynne White, 420 Waite Ave., New Lebanon; indicted on one count each of theft, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of cocaine.

Casey D. McCurry, 420 Waite Ave., New Lebanon; indicted on one count each of theft, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of cocaine.

Charles Brady Henize, 752 Niagara Trail, Jamestown; indicted one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, receiving stolen property, vandalism, resisting arrest, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.