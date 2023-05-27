41 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

May 27—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Charles S. Sparks, 81 Garfield Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and aggravated possession of drugs.

Harley E. Morris, 39 Island Lake Drive, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of forgery (direct), and one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence (direct), and tampering with records (direct).

Ulus Patrick, 926 Main St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Alexxis D. Chandler, 1305 Azel Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Quintin E. Bankhead, 125 W. 64th St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Curtis Tyler Smith, 3992 Shank Road, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct).

Rachel Ann Eckler, 900 Corliss Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Garian D. Redding, 1304 Baltimore St., Middletown; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.

Timothy C. Willhoite, 318 Harlan St., Middletown; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Austin Patrick James Polly, 5032 College Corner Pike, Apt. 6, Oxford; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

David Vincent Havens, 5032 College Corner Pk., Apt. 46, Oxford; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Matthew Chalfant, Butler County Jail, 705 Hanover St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trespass in a habitation, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Davaughn J. Sneed, 354 Hampshire Dr., Apt. 4, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct), possession of heroin, and trafficking in heroin (direct).

Damon Rashawn Bailey, 1089 Schumard Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Christopher R. Frey, 617 Brookview Court, Oxford; indicted on one count of burglary.

Shannon Lakes, 839 Fairview Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear.

Jason L. Blanton, 622 East Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Heather Dawn Workman, 229 5th Ave., White Sulphur Springs, WV; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Christopher Richard Adkins Murrell, 9776 Miami Drive, Loveland; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ryan Ramon McQuirter-Felton, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

La Yaugna Christina Toney, 914 Mount Vernon Ave., Columbus; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possession of drugs.

Jalen Anthony Scott, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possession of drugs.

Amanda Sue Rose, 54 Martin Ave., Columbus; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael Ryan Carroll, 11718 Van Cleve Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Daniel Foster Martin, 1676 Wilmington Road, Lebanon; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jody Lynn Ingram, 1205 Avalon Drive, Maineville; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Loney Jean Patrick, 6040 6th Ave., Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and petty theft.

Randall Wayne Flory, 6040 6th Ave., Maineville; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and petty theft.

Jesse Dale Clark, 4421 Ross Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Kristopher Daniel Olinger, 6615 Amelia Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Erin Catherine Beckman, 967 Olympia Drive, Mason; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Marty Dewayne Stephens, 2251 Sunset Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Crystal Gail Shumaker, 932 Windsor St., Cincinnati; indicted on indicted on two counts of assault, and one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, tampering with evidence, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Devin Lee Denney, 219 Jefferson Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of burglary, tampering with evidence, obstructing official business, and inducing panic.

Dawson Landen Denney, 219 Jefferson Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of burglary, tampering with evidence, obstructing official business, inducing panic, and falsification.

Cody James Eversole, address unknown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lauren Michael Ward, 1724 Manchester Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of assault, harassment with a bodily substance, petty theft, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, disorderly conduct, and aggravated menacing.

James Samuel Edwards Raines, 1910 Middletown Eaton Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Emilio Santellana, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Kylie Renae Hickey, 3004 1/2 Plymouth St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Robert Earl Marshall, Jr., 1525 Earlham Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of theft.