Trixie Mattel & Katya Zamolodchikova's "UNHhhh" Is The Funniest Thing Around, And Here's My Proof

·1 min read
In this article:
  • Katya Zamolodchikova
    American drag queen
  • Trixie Mattel
    American drag queen

If you've never seen UNHhhh, let me be the first to tell you that this web show, hosted by drag queens Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova, is the best thing ever created.

Every episode centers on a topic that Trixie and Katya dive into, in addition to talking about whatever they want.

Here are a few of the funniest moments on UNHhhh – starting with some intros.

1.

Trixie says, Hi, I have a hot toe, Trixie Mattel
WOWPresents

2.

Katya says, And I like to spend some of my free time visiting websites, Katya
WOWPresents

3.

Trixie says, Hi, Im Natalie Portman in Closer, Trixie Mattel
WOWPresents

4.

Katya says, And I just gained proficiency at playing the clarinet, not by years of practice, but by finally learning how to let go, Katya
WOWPresents

5.

Trixie says, Hi, Im the wipe back to front that got you pregnant, Trixie Mattel
WOWPresents

6.

Katya says, And Im the beautiful blonde babysitter who wont get out of here without singing the blues, Katya
WOWPresents

7.

Trixie yawns and then says Trixie Mattel
WOWPresents

8.

Katya says, And Im the 99 people in the room who dont believe in you, Katya
WOWPresents

9.

Trixie says, Hi, I wanna have sex with my neighbor, but I don't talk about it, Trixie Mattel
WOWPresents

10.

Katya says, Hi, and my names Stephanie, Ill be taking care of you guys today, Can I get you something to drink, Katya
WOWPresents

11.

Trixie says, Hi, Im in the Southern ninja play, Katana Hot Tin Roof, Trixie Mattel
WOWPresents

12.

Katya says, And youre lucky that my breasts are small and humble so that you dont confuse them with mountains, Katya
WOWPresents

13.

Trixie says, &quot;Hi, Im that eighth day of the week that you wish existed, you busy mom, Trixie Mattel
WOWPresents

14.

Katya says, Youre gonna die up there, Im Katya
WOWPresents

15.

Trixie says, Hi, Im Trixie Mattel, Trixie Mattel
WOWPresents

16.

Katya says, And Im a lightly seasoned broiled Cornish game hen, Katya
WOWPresents

17.

Trixie says, Hi, Im the British lady who hates time, an f ing clock destroyer, Trixie Mattel
WOWPresents

18.

Katya says, And Im a librarian who cant read or write, but that doesnt stop me from achieving professional success, Katya
WOWPresents

19.

Trixie says,&nbsp;&quot;Hi, Im the middle part that you really shouldnt have because your face is long enough, Trixie Mattel
WOWPresents

20.

Katya says, And I have a spectacular opportunity that could benefit both of our sex lives, but Im unwilling to disclose the details, Katya.
WOWPresents

21.

Trixie says, Hi, Im the lion, the witch, and the wardrobe.,Trixie Mattel
WOWPresents

22.

Katya says, And I dont let my IBS ruin my life, I let it destroy it completely, Katya
WOWPresents

23.

Trixie says, Hi, Im the fashion accessory that give you confidence in that time of the month, shoulder pads, Trixie Mattel
WOWPresents

24.

Katya says, And Im an award-winning life coach who's been dead for 25 years, Katya
WOWPresents

25.

Trixie says, Somebody told me I was hot, sexy, fly, and beautiful, and Im nothing of the sort, Trixie Mattel
WOWPresents

26.

Katya says, And I just discovered that natural flavors and ingredients are at the heart of bringing people together, Katya
WOWPresents

27.

Trixie says, Hi, Im Grammy award winning artist Snoop Dogg, Trixie Mattel
WOWPresents

28.

Katya says, And Im that girl you always knew I was, Katya
WOWPresents

29.

Trixie says, Ah, Trixie Mattel
WOWPresents

30.

Katya says, Im still not ready, Katya
WOWPresents

Now for some non-intro amazing UNHhhh moments.

These are just a few great moments from UNHhhh.

31.This moment that I wouldn't dare do anything but include in full.

32.This unpacking of a previous Katya look.

While looking at an old look of Katyas, Trixie says, We have, um, a mini hand at the end of a braid that youve glued to your ear
WOWPresents
And Katya says, Yes, because I cant stand the nonsense, I tune out the drama
WOWPresents

33.And this one.

While looking at a picture of an old look of hers, Katya says, Shes a young scientist, she does not have time to brush her hair 'cause shes looking at equations
WOWPresents

34.This moment of true friendship.

35.These words of inspiration.

Katya says, Im not gonna let any man or woman or anything in between tell me that Im too sexy to be who I am
WOWPresents

36.This philosophical query.

Katya says, How many dog lives are there in one year
WOWPresents

37.This moment of pure terror.

38.One of Trixie's favorite quotes.

Trixie says, I wouldnt be surprised if we never saw Denise Richards again
WOWPresents

39.This beautiful story about Katya's old pet.

40.This insult.

Katya says, Im always looking to improve the quality of my feet
WOWPresents
Then&nbsp;Trixie says, Stops at the ankle, huh
WOWPresents

41.And finally, these perfect final moments.

Katya asks Trixie, Whats the straightest thing youve ever done
WOWPresents
Trixie thinks about it
WOWPresents
Trixie says, I killed a guy
WOWPresents
They both lose it with laughter
WOWPresents

