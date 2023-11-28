All 41 Workers Rescued From Collapsed Tunnel in India

All 41 workers trapped since November 12 in a collapsed tunnel in India’s northern Uttarakhand state were safely evacuated on Tuesday, November 28, authorities said.

This footage shows the first of the freed workers being greeted by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The rescue operation at the Silkyara Bend-Barkot Tunnel was carried out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Indian Army’s engineer regiment, and local authorities. Credit: Uttarakhand Government via Storyful