41 years later, police still seek information on woman's disappearance

Jan. 7—HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — After 41 years, what happened to Lonene Rogers in early January 1981 remains a mystery.

Rogers, who was 29 at the time, disappeared from her Hayfield Township home near routes 98 and 198 on Jan. 7, 1981, in the midst of a blizzard, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville. Rogers is almost completely deaf and unable to speak fluently.

Her boots, jeans and coat were gone, but her purse, hearing aids, glasses, car and keys were left behind, state police said. In addition, Rogers' two children also remained at the home.

Her husband, Clinton Rogers, reported being at home with Lonene and their two children on the evening of Jan. 6, 1981, state police said. However, the couple had an argument at their residence, state police said.

Clinton Rogers told authorities he last saw Lonene on Jan. 7, 1981, at 12:45 a.m. when he went to bed, according to state police. Clinton Rogers reported waking up during the early morning hours of Jan. 7, 1981, and discovered Lonene wasn't at the residence.

In the 41 years since Rogers disappeared, none of her close friends or relatives have had any contact with her and there has been no activity for her Social Security Number, according to state police.

She is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds with long sandy brown hair and gray eyes. Rogers might have been wearing a navy blue pea coat, blue jeans and high brown boots when she left home, state police said.

"I do think people in the community have information on the case," Trooper Kevin Geibel, a criminal investigator with the state police at Meadville, said.

"I believe people in the deaf community have information and they're the best chance of getting information," Geibel continued. "We do have someone interpreting (sign language) for us — that's a big benefit. We hope this reminder will help someone step forward (with information)."

Anyone with information regarding Lonene Rogers disappearance is asked to call Trooper Kevin Geibel at the Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville at (814) 332-6911. Or the Meadville barracks TTY/TDD number at (814)-724-2985 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, toll-free at (800) 4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107

All callers for Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and may eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing persons.