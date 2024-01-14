$410K Tennessee Jackpot winner in Arlington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lucky Arlington resident won $410,000 in Friday’s Daily Tennessee Jackpot drawing, according to the Tennessee Lottery.

If you have not already checked your tickets for winning numbers, you definitely should. The winning ticket was sold at San Kirllos Inc., located at 4915 Seedtick Road in Arlington.

All Tennessee Lottery offices will be closed on Monday in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. They will reopen on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

