416,000 still without power, restoration work ongoing after Michigan ice storm

Michigan residents may have to wait another day or two before getting back the convenience of a warm, lit home.

Over 416,000 consumers remain without heat or electricity Saturday, following statewide power outages amidst Wednesday's ice storm. Over 700,000 residents lost power as the storm knocked down trees and froze power lines.

Electric workers from P&G Power prepare to replace a pair of isolating switches on Stadium Blvd. near Brockman Blvd. in Ann Arbor on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Power crews are out in full force repairing and replacing downed lines that were damaged during the ice storm.

More:1 of Michigan's worst ice storms ever hit in 1976

More:Michigan power outage map: How to check your status

Crews for DTE and Consumers Energy, the two largest utilities in Michigan, are conducting restoration work with the help of workers from neighboring states. The companies said it expects most outages to be resolved by Sunday, with final restoration work to wrap up Monday.

DTE

As of Saturday morning, DTE reported 290,000 customers remained without power. The utility serves about 1.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and reported almost 500,000 without power at one point Thursday. Currently, DTE reports restoring 330,000 customers' power and 87% of customers with power. The company said it's working to restore 75% of customers' power by the end of Saturday and most remaining customers' power by Sunday. DTE's Storm Response Team includes over 3,900 crew members working in the field.

Check affected areas on DTE's Outage Map here.

Consumers Energy

Consumers Energy reported 126,000 customers without power Saturday morning. This is down from Friday, when outage totals began at 175,000 and ended under 140,000. Currently, 93% of customers have power, as crews restore power across the company's service area. Workers from Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Virginia are assisting restoration efforts, part of Consumers Energy's 500 work crews.

Check affected areas on Consumers Energy's Outage Map here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: DTE, Consumers: Power restoration continues after MIchigan ice storm