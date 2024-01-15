For the 41st time, marchers chanted and sang through the streets of Fort Myers for MLK Day

Participants taking part in the 41st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day March filled the streets of Fort Myers on Monday morning.

The march started at the Dunbar-Jupiter Hammon Public Library and ended at Centennial Park. The annual march draws people from all over Southwest Florida.

Participants sang "We Shall Overcome" and other songs as they moved through the city.

There was an added twist to this year's march. The route changed to include Hendry Street and First street in downtown Fort Myers instead of the traditional route down Monroe Street.

Mary Stubbs sings along with participants during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day March in Fort Myers on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. She was working at the home of a client and stopped to show support for participants in the annual march.

The event ends with a festival at the pavilion at Centennial Park that includes food trucks and vendors.

Participants including Patricia Bronson, center, take part in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day March in Fort Myers on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.

Participants take part in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day March in Fort Myers on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. This the 41st year of the annual march that includes a march and a festival at Centennial Park.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. March in Fort Myers, Florida