At €42.68, Is It Time To Put RTL Group S.A. (ETR:RRTL) On Your Watch List?

RTL Group S.A. (ETR:RRTL), is not the largest company out there, but it led the XTRA gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on RTL Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In RTL Group?

Good news, investors! RTL Group is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that RTL Group’s ratio of 9.67x is below its peer average of 15.58x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Media industry. RTL Group’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from RTL Group?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of RTL Group, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -7.5%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although RRTL is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to RRTL, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on RRTL for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about RTL Group as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for RTL Group and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in RTL Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

