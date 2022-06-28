Migrant Horror: 46 Bodies Found in Truck in Texas

Kaylee Greenlee Beal/Reuters

At least 46 people have been found dead inside a tractor trailer on the southwest side of San Antonio, Texas, local authorities have said. Multiple outlets reported Monday evening—hours after temperatures soared to 103 degrees in the city—that 16 others on the scene had been transported to hospitals.

“It’s probably close [to] 100 in the truck,” a law enforcement source told the San Antonio Express-News, adding that “about half” of the group, who are believed to be undocumented migrants, were likely dead.

The 18-wheeler was found next to a set of railroad tracks and a salvage yard in a secluded area called Quintana Road, according to KSAT-12. The discovery prompted an enormous police response, with first responders spotted walking along the tracks with thermal imaging cameras, apparently searching for more people in a wooded area nearby.

San Antonio police officers were searching for the truck’s driver, who had apparently abandoned the vehicle prior to its discovery, two people familiar with the matter told The New York Times.

BREAKING- We have several crews on scene where at least 20 people are reported dead inside a tractor trailer at Quintana Road & Cassin Road #KSATnews@LeighWaldman @ksatpattysantos https://t.co/nLbZhH1xaZ pic.twitter.com/xqC7mREmgh — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) June 28, 2022

A KSAT-12 reporter called the situation “a possible human smuggling case” in a tweet as she headed to the scene. A spokeswoman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection told the Times that federal agents had arrived at the site by Monday night.

Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico’s foreign minister, said in a tweeted statement that the victims had reportedly suffocated in the trailer. He offered his condolences to them and their families, adding that a Mexican consul general was en route to the area.

Within hours of the trailer-truck’s discovery, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was weaponizing the tragedy to score political points. “These deaths are on Biden,” he tweeted. “They are a result of his deadly open border policies. They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law.”

Meanwhile, the governor’s $3 billion border security effort has widely been criticized for having fallen short of expectations. He has also drawn fierce criticism for complaining about the “burden” of educating undocumented migrant children in Texas.

Sunday’s proceedings indicated one of the darkest episodes in illegal migration in recent months. 2021 was a year pockmarked with incidents of mass migrant death, including in December, when 55 were found dead after a tractor trailer crammed with 200 people hit a pedestrian bridge and overturned.

Several months before that, in April, a crowded van carrying 29 migrants crashed along a remote stretch of Texas highway, killing 10. In March, 13 migrants were killed in an SUV carrying 25 when a semitrailer truck slammed into it east of San Diego.

BREAKING NEWS: A large number of migrants found dead inside a tractor trailer in Southwest Side San Antonio. We're live on the scene. https://t.co/atyueWDyhI — News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) June 28, 2022

Perhaps most horrifyingly similar to Sunday’s episode were the 2003 deaths of 19 men, women, and children who roasted to death in an 18-wheeler after the truck’s driver, Tyrone M. Williams, failed on turn on the unit’s refrigeration. Temperatures inside the trailer rose to 173 degrees.

“If I knew then what I saw that night, I would have never gone into the medical field,” one former emergency room worker said years later.

The number of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border hit a record high this year, according to federal immigration data obtained by NBC News earlier this month.

Nearly 240,000 people were stopped by Customs and Border Protection agents in May, the outlet reported. The migrants’ nationalities varied wildly, with people flooding in from Mexico, Central America, Russia, Haiti, Cuba, Turkey, India, and Nicaragua.

It was unclear what nationality or nationalities the group discovered in San Antonio were.

