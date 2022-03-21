🌱 42-Day Permit Delay + Chronic Pain Research

Hello again, Dallas! Important update: You all, as readers, have made the Dallas Daily so successful that it is my honor to announce the next stage of the newsletter. Patch is looking for a local writer and entrepreneur to take the helm of the Dallas Daily. Although I have loved getting to know this community, we want to pass the torch to someone truly local to write about Dallas long term. So if you’re interested in earning extra income while making this newsletter a more valuable resource for your neighbors, learn more and apply here.

Here are the top three stories today in Dallas:

The Dallas Police Department is conducting an investigation into the shooting at OT Tavern Bar and Grill. The incident occurred Friday morning at the bar on Greenville Avenue and resulted in the killing of Cameron Ray, 20-years-old. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is being instructed to contact Crime Stoppers. (WFAA.com) Researchers at The University of Texas at Dallas' Center for Advanced Pain Studies are working on more effective treatments for individuals suffering from chronic pain. They are working on finding the differences between human and animal nerve cells while working with DRG neurons. The work is being funded by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. (Press Release Desk) Permits are working on a 42-day delay with the City of Dallas. According to the Real Estate Council, $9 million in city revenue is lost for every three months of delays. Councilmember Blackmon is bringing awareness to the delay which is being touted as a serious economic issue for the region. (WFAA.com)

Today in Dallas:

Dallas Literary Festival At SMU Dedman College of Humanities and Sciences (All Day)

Virtual: Stories with Ms. D At Duncanville Public Library (All Day)

From my notebook:

Flowers are starting to bloom at The Dallas Arboretum. Click to see the gorgeous photos. (Instagram)

DFW Airport shows a fascinating photo of the inner workings of an airplane's landing gear. Click to see the photo. (Facebook)

City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture celebrates National Women's History Month with a poetry workshop. Click to sign-up. (Facebook)

