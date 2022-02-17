42 Easter brunch recipes for a memorable springtime spread

Easter is a special time for all who celebrate. An important holiday in the Christian faith, Easter also symbolizes the ushering in of springtime and rebirth of all the living things around us. It's a time when the seasons breathe new life into the fields, and bright new flavors are aplenty. To celebrate this wonderful day, we're rounding up some of our more cherished Easter brunch recipes to make menu planning a joy.

The best Easter brunch ideas include elegant egg dishes that go far beyond a simple scramble for a typical Sunday. Creamy quiches and fit-for-a-crowd frittatas are great, especially for those who like to feast earlier in the day. Inventive breakfast-style spins on deviled eggs will definitely impress those who enjoy the spring soiree staple. Once you've selected the right recipes to adorn the table and please adult guests, it's time to preparer some kid-friendly staples — and no, Cadbury eggs don't count, despite how cute their Easter bunny mascot is each year. Try using fun hacks to make Easter morning easier, such as using a sheet-pan to bake pancakes. That way, you won't be stuck flipping flapjacks over a hot stove all morning.

Last but definitely not least, complete your menu planning for Easter with one of the best parts about brunch: The sweets! Decadent breakfast dishes are key to complement the saltier components on the table. From baked breads and fluffy biscuits to sticky, nostalgic treats like monkey bread and make-ahead cinnamon rolls, there’s something special for everyone. Once the Easter bunny has distributed its baskets, this feast will keep everyone feeling present, grateful and — without a doubt — full, as we enter springtime.

Elegant egg dishes and other savory recipes

Pizza Rustica by Grace Parisi

This double-crusted savory pie is loaded with prosciutto, salami, pepperoni, ham, fennel sausage, mozzarella and ricotta.

Make-Ahead Spinach and Artichoke Baked Egg Soufflés by Casey Barber

Par-bake them the night before, then pop them in the oven 15 minutes before serving them on Easter Sunday for a flavorful mix of spinach-artichoke and fluffy egg.

Quiche Lorraine with Hash Brown Crust by Debbie Koenig

A store-bought bag of shredded hash brown potatoes is the time-saving trick to turn this classic quiche into a new sensation at the table.

Spring Asparagus Breakfast Tart by Casey Barber

Sharp cheeses swirl through this delicate, milky tart topped with sprigs of asparagus at peak season and fresh dill fronds.

Broccoli Cheese Quiche by Elizabeth Heiskell

Nothing quite takes the cake (or, rather, quiche) like a combo hearty broccoli florets, satisfying cheddar cheese and a flaky crust.

Easy Italian Sausage and Peppers Breakfast Casserole by Kristin Sollenne

Since the classic combination of sausage, peppers and onions on a soft hoagie is a timeless Italian American dish, why not throw it all together in a casserole everyone will love? With the simple addition of eggs, this salty staple becomes an inviting meal of which everyone will want a scoop.

Asparagus Tart by Laura Vitale

This recipe is fantastic for a make-ahead brunch. Assemble the night before, cover, store in the fridge and bake at the last minute before serving. So, not only is it delicious, it's also very entertaining-friendly.

Sausage and Leek Breakfast Casserole by Laura Vitale

Allowing this dish to set overnight ensures the custard soaks into the bread perfectly, and the interior develops a soufflé like texture as it bakes. The leeks add a natural sweetness to the dish, which complements the earthiness of the breakfast sausage perfectly.

Siri Daly's Ham and Veggie Breakfast Casserole by Siri Daly

The trick to this dish's simplicity is that it can be prepared with leftovers in your fridge. It couldn't be easier to cube some meat, roughly chop some vegetables and even utilize your leftover bread for a cheesy egg dish that all can enjoy the next day.

Deviled Egg Toast by Jason Santos

Try this fun and original spin on the classic dish, without sacrificing the core flavors and textures that make deviled eggs such a crowd-pleaser. The bread is very important. Make sure to use the best, high-quality focaccia you can find for this one.

Garden Frittata by Maneet Chauhan

Guests will love this veggie-packed frittata. It's so easy to make and adjustable based on what types of veggies are in season for spring or if you just have some produce you need to use up in the fridge.

Italian Eggs Benedict by Scott Conant

This breakfast dish is exquisite and impressive. Once you get the hang of poaching eggs, it comes together so easily in just 25 minutes. Whether you're brunching with a small group or big, this one is certainly worth a go.

Candied Bacon Breadsticks or Grissini by Elizabeth Heiskell

"Candied bacon, or 'pig candy' as we often call it, is always a home run. We love to keep the bacon strips whole and stuff them into a mint julep cup to make the perfect nibble for any cocktail," says Elizabeth Heiskell about this brunchtime treat.

Hash Brown Waffles by Pamela Salzman

Landing itself right in the savory lineup, these quick potato-based waffles are one of those "How have I not tried this before?" recipes. Equipped with a waffle iron, you'll be good to go. Plus, making a DIY waffle bar with toppings like avocado, bacon, peppers, cheeses and more will blow guests out of the water.

Leftover Spring Vegetable Frittata by Anne Burrell

A baked egg frittata focused on the fresh veggies that are in peak season makes for an easy Easter brunch recipe. It only takes a few minutes to put together and is such a bright and flavorful way to celebrate the special day.

Crispy Rösti Potatoes with Oven-Poached Eggs by Grace Parisi

Rather than making individual potato pancakes and poached eggs, take a note from the Swiss and make one big, communal potato cake (aka rösti) and top it with eggs poached in a muffin tin in the oven.

Egg Strata with Caramelized Onion, Gruyère and Thyme by Katie Quinn

Reminiscent of French onion soup, this rich breakfast casserole oozes with melted Gruyère, sweet caramelized onions, thyme and tender sourdough bread. Made with a dozen eggs, there's plenty of this decadent dish to go around.

Veggie Quiche with Hash-Brown Crust by Laura Vitale

This recipe is ideal for its versatility, combining two independently incredible foods: crispy hash browns and baked frittata. It's a nice update to the classic quiche, and the crispy potato crust really shines as a base.

Spicy Bacon-Cheddar Deviled Eggs by Will Coleman

With this garlicky, cheesy and bacon-packed recipe, deviled eggs become an exciting dish. The zesty, salty flavors pair perfectly with a bloody Mary and the whole thing comes together in just 30 minutes.

Sheet-Pan Omelets by Joy Bauer

Here's one heck of an omelet hack: Make six flavorful omelets … all at once … in the oven! You just need to whisk a large batch of eggs, pour 'em into an 11-by-17-inch baking sheet, add any toppings you like and bake it off. Easy, peasy.

Cheesy Chicken and Chile Breakfast Casserole by Ronnie Woo

This will be one of your go-to brunch recipes because it's inexpensive and so easy to throw together with minimal leftover ingredients. The result is a hearty and luxurious breakfast dish that also happens to work well for dinner.

Sweet breakfast dishes and breads

Lemon Ricotta Pancake 'Blini' with Jam and Cream Cheese by Casey Barber

Brighten up Easter brunch with these not-too-sweet, slightly citrusy pancakes. The ricotta topping makes them particularly unique and refreshingly creamy.

Flaky Buttermilk Biscuits by Tiffani Faison

Get in the mood for a nourishing feast with these flaky buttermilk biscuits. They're perfect served with salad or as an appetizer or side.

Baked Pull-Apart French Toast by Mary Giuliani

Talk about a crowd pleaser! Baking this pull-apart French toast is so much easier to make than cooking individual slices, and it's so fun to serve.

Cinnamon Rhubarb Bread by Maggie Shi

Everyone raves about this easy-to-make quick bread, which has a lovely warmth from the cinnamon and brown sugar, balanced by nuggets of tart rhubarb scattered throughout. Chopped pecans add a great little crunch.

Al Roker's Skillet Cornbread, 2 Ways by Al Roker

Whip up some of Al's favorite cornbread to eat with those slow-roasted meats, sides and salads.

Hot Cross Buns by Vallery Lomas

These sweet rolls that are a cross between yeasty dinner rolls and sweet breakfast buns are traditionally eaten on Good Friday to mark the end of Lent. A paste of flour and water is piped on them after they’ve risen, but before they’re baked, to give them their iconic look. After baking them, brush some honey butter on top to give them a nice glaze.

Hot Cross Buns Pudding by Vallery Lomas

If you’ve got extra hot cross buns, you can transform them into a delicious breakfast or dessert by adding a little more milk, eggs and sugar.

Easter Sweet Bread by Laura Vitale

It wouldn't be Easter without sweet bread to dip into coffee first thing Easter morning and stirred into chamomile last thing on Easter night.

Make-Ahead Cinnabon-Style Cinnamon Rolls by Casey Barber

Trust us: you knead these cinnamon buns in your life. They've got the same oversized, indulgent flavor as your food court favorites—but with half the calories of a grab-and-go Cinnabon thanks to tweaks like protein-packed Greek yogurt! Make and roll the buns the night before, then pop them in the oven just before Easter brunch.

French Toast Casserole with Mixed Berries by Justin Chapple

Whip up a crowd-pleasing serving of thick-cut challah French toast for your special Easter brunch with this make-ahead recipe. It's a really straightforward recipe that will satisfy even those who think French toast has to have those grilled edges from the skillet.

Yeasted Waffles with Strawberry Cream by Melissa Clark

Top these incredibly tender, fluffy waffles with a strawberry cream sauce to make a delightful spring brunch.

Cake Mix Coffee Cake by

No one will know this fruit- or filling-flecked coffee cake fit for a crowd was made using yellow box cake mix. It's dense and not overly sweet (you can thank the sour cream) on the inside and gets topped with the perfect ratio of sweet, cinnamon topping.

Monkey Bread by Vanessa Lachey

Monkey bread is a hard one to pass up for anyone who craves chewy, soft, cinnamon-y baked sweets fresh out of the oven.

Sunny Citrus Sheet-Pan Pancakes by Alejandra Ramos

Fit to serve a crowd, this flavorful flapjack recipe is truly a one-sheet wonder, delivering warm-out-of-the-oven breakfast treats right to your table. They’re super moist and gently sweet, and the toppings can be tailored to the occasion. For Easter, try fresh berries and serve with whipped cream or Greek yogurt.

Blueberry French Toast Casserole by Elizabeth Heiskell

This blueberry French toast is an amazing way to treat yourself on a Sunday. You can assemble it a day or two before and let it sit in the fridge. It actually does better because the creamy sauce and sweet blueberries have time to really soak into the bread.

Lemon Curd- & Coconut-Stuffed French Toast by Alejandra Ramos

Tangy lemon curd adds bright flavor to this coconut milk-soaked French toast. Top it off with toasted coconut and a sprinkle of sugar for a next-level breakfast.

Banana Bread Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Glaze by Siri Daly

Is there a person in this world that doesn't love banana bread or cinnamon rolls? Combining the best parts of both into one indulgent breakfast will make you a hero to whomever you serve these.

Cinnamon Roll Pound Cake by Jocelyn Delk Adams

How does Jocelyn Delk Adams describe this cake? "Imagine a moist pound cake with a buttery cinnamon swirl dancing through the batter like a ballerina," she says. "Then, top that with the notorious cream cheese icing cinnamon rolls are known for." Sold.

Siri's Dark Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding by Siri Daly

Siri created this delicious bread pudding for anyone that loves decadent casseroles starring buttery bread and rich, dark chocolate (who doesn't?). It is the perfect recipe for an Easter brunch.

Brooklyn's Brunch Casserole by Vanessa Lachey

The best thing about this recipe is its versatility: You can change the bottom layer to whatever your heart desires — be it biscuits, potatoes or crescent rolls — but it's always delicious and easy. Instead of toiling away in the kitchen over homemade biscuits, make your life easier by using store-bought.

Al's Lemon Vanilla Dutch Baby with Blueberry Sauce by Al Roker

One of the things Al's wife, Deborah, loves to make is a Dutch baby. If pancakes and popovers had a baby, it would be a Dutch baby! Hers is savory with lots of cheese, so Al decided to switch it up and make a dessert version, swapping the cheese with vanilla and lemon. The best part is when you take it out of the oven … it's like a mutant soufflé!