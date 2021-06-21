$42 million compound – with its own Western town – hits Colorado market. Take a look

A ginormous compound with loads of extra features made for entertaining has hit the real estate market in Colorado for $42 million.

Surrounded by breathtaking views, the town of Edwards — located 86 miles from Denver — is an idyllic setting for the 30,350-square-foot main mansion with eight bedrooms and the other buildings on the 250-acre property.

The other structures include a couple of guest houses, apartments and a car barn. But those aren’t the most exciting extra features the compound offers.

“When you pull through the gates it’s very understated, you could be pulling onto any ranch in Colorado,” listing agent Barbara Scrivens of LIV Sotheby’s International said to Mansion Global. “And then around every curve you discover something.”

And those somethings you’ll find?

“A scenic drive through the forest culminates over a dramatic million-dollar bridge that sets the perfect tone upon arrival to the main house,” the listing says.

“The residence features a 200-foot steel viewing bridge that suspends mid-forest for taking in views of the Sawatch Mountain Range and sounds of the creek below. Providing eight en suite bedrooms plus ice cream parlor, theater, cowboy saloon, spa, exercise facility, and multiple outdoor entertaining areas. There is also a 27,000-plus SF entertainment venue with climbing wall, pool, shooting range, catering kitchen, formal living and dining, teppanyaki dining area, bar and game room plus indoor fieldhouse.”

Outside is a pond, soccer field, playground, and yes, even a Western town center complete with a sheriff’s office.

