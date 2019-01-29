Take 42% off H&R Block software on Amazon and make tax season easy this year

Twitter More

Facebook More

While nobody really likes tax season (well, maybe accountants), it's one of the crippling and tedious parts of adulthood that needs to be done by April 15. However, you can make it really easy with H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe and State 2018 tax software, which is now on sale for $25.99 on Amazon. That's 42% off, or a $19 savings.

H&R Block tax software is designed for just about anyone, even if you have little to no understanding of taxes and tax law. If the only thing you know about taxes is that they're due by April 15, then this is the tax software for you.

SEE ALSO: Still DIYing your taxes? Here are some reasons to go to a pro Read more...

More about Taxes, H R Block, Mashable Shopping, Shopping Skimlinks, and Shopping Amazon