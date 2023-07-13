42-year-old daughter sets fire to parents’ house after they get in fight, CA cops say

A woman is accused of setting fire to her parents’ home after an argument, according to a California sheriff’s department.

Deputies and firefighters arrived on scene on Wednesday, July 12, after a report of smoke coming from an Encinitas home, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Deputies and firefighters “put out the small fire,” containing it to one room of the home, the sheriff’s department said.

No one was at home at the time of the fire, which caused “moderate smoke damage” to the home, deputies said.

Investigators and firefighters thought the fire seemed suspicious, the sheriff’s department said.

Through investigation, deputies said detectives determined the fire was caused by arson. They also learned the homeowners had an argument with their daughter earlier that day.

Deputies said they found the daughter “hiding a couple blocks away” from her parents’ home hours later.

She was arrested on counts of arson, elder abuse and violation of a restraining order, the sheriff’s department said. The woman is being held on $160,000 bail and is expected to appear in court on July 14, according to online jail records.

Encinitas is about 30 miles northwest of San Diego.

