42-year-old killed, another man injured in Dover shooting Thursday night

One man was killed and another was injured after being shot Thursday night in Dover, city police said.

Officers were called to the first block of Ann Avenue, northwest of downtown, at 8:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting. There, they found a 42-year-old and a 59-year-old badly injured. Both men had been shot in the upper body, the department said.

Paramedics rushed the men to Bayhealth Hospital's Kent campus, where the 42-year-old man died. Dover police said they will release his name once family is notified.

The other man was listed as "stable."

Detectives have "no leads and no suspect description," the department said.

