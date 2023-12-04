42-year-old killed in early morning fire that took Georgia firefighters hours to contain

One person is dead after a fire destroyed three apartments on Sunday morning, according to officials.

Washington County fire officials said it responded to a residential fire just before 5 a.m. on Middle Hill Road.

Apartments were found on fire as soon as officials arrived on the scene.

It took more than two hours for firefighters to contain the blaze. Officials said three apartments were destroyed as a result of the blaze.

Officials identified 42-year-old Temorie Hill of Sparta as the victim who died.

It is unclear what led to this fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

