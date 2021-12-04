42-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run crash near Newark on Saturday morning

A man died after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning near Newark, according to police, who called it a hit-and-run pedestrian crash.

The 42-year-old Wilmington man was lying in the middle of the right through lane of Sunset Lake Road north of Old Baltimore Pike for "unknown reasons," police said.

Around 2:39 a.m., he was fatally struck by a dark-colored four-door passenger vehicle that was traveling north in the right lane of Sunset Lake Road, according to the police.

IN REMEMBRANCE: Hundreds attend vigil for Sussex High student killed in car accident

CRIME: 2 dead, 2 critically injured in Townsend homicide that ended in crash; suspect in custody

After the collision, the vehicle failed to stop and continued traveling north, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police. His identification is pending notification of his next of kin, police said.

Northbound Sunset Lake Road was closed for approximately three hours while officers investigated, according to the police.

The incident is still under investigation, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Alexander at 302-365-8484 or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Hit-and-run crash near Newark: Man killed on Sunset Lake Road