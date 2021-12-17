42-year-old man killed on South Second Street in Rockford

ROCKFORD — A 42-year-man was killed on South Second Street on Wednesday night according to the Rockford Police Department.

About 9 p.m. police reported on Twitter that the man had been shot in the 500 block of South Second Street.

Police sent another tweet about two hours later saying the man had died from his injuries.

The tweet said further information would be released when available. No further information has been shared.

