42-year-old man shot in the leg Saturday in central Sioux Falls, police say

Alfonzo Galvan, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
One man is injured and another has been arrested, following a shooting early Saturday in Sioux Falls, but only one of them is connected to the incident, according to officials with the city's police department.

The shooting happened at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday near 11th Street and Summit Avenue, where a 42-year-old man was found injured after being shot in the leg, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

The suspect fired a firearm from a moving vehicle described as a grey car, Clemens said. Police found nine shell casings in the area after the shooting, he said.

While investigating the shooting, police also arrested a man who ended up being unrelated to the incident.

Nicholas Cole Barrera, 37, was arrested for aggravated assault and eluding after leading police on a pursuit when they tried to initiate a traffic stop. Clemens said he drove near the crime scene multiple times in a red van, and was there around the time of the shooting.

His charges stem from a motorcyclist reporting Barrera had followed him and threatened him with a gun, Clemens said.

Police pursued the red van, but ended the chase after a while. The red van kept coming back to the scene and eventually police were able to stop Barrera. No gun was found in the vehicle, Clemens said.

A passenger in the car Barrera was driving was uninjured and does not face any charges, Clemens said.

