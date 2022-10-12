42-year-old wakeboarder killed when he’s struck by boat pulling him, WA police say

A 42-year-old wakeboarder died when he was struck by the boat that was pulling him on a Washington lake, police said.

The man, who was from Seattle, was wakeboarding behind a 22-foot ski boat at Lake Washington in Hunts Point on Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Mercer Island Police Department said in a news release.

A 24-year-old Seattle man was operating the ski boat, police said.

Authorities responded to the 4300 block of Hunts Point Road around 4:35 p.m. for reports of an injured person in the water, about 100 yards from the shoreline, police said.

The wakeboarder had been struck by the boat that was pulling him, and he died from his injuries, police said. His name has not been released.

Police said they didn’t find signs of impairment involving the boat’s driver.

The incident is being investigated, and the medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

Hunts Point is about 10 miles northeast of Seattle.

