42 people lost their lives in 39 crashes on Berks roads in 2023

Jan. 17—Forty-two people, nearly one-quarter of whom were riding a motorcycle, lost their lives in 2023 as a result of motor vehicle crashes in Berks County, a slight increase in total fatalities recorded the previous year.

Statistics compiled by the Reading Eagle from reports from police agencies and coroners show there were 39 fatal crashes last year — equal to the fatal crash total the year before — resulting in the deaths of 42 people.

For 2022, there were 39 fatal crashes resulting in the deaths of 40 people. There were 41 total fatalities logged during that year, including one person who died of injuries suffered in a 2021 crash.

Motorcycle riders accounted for 10, or 23.8%, of the crash victims in 2023. There were seven motorcycle fatalities in 2022, accounting for 17% of that year's traffic fatalities.

Three people died after being struck by a vehicle last year, down from seven pedestrian fatalities in 2022.

Based on a review of the crash narratives, 11, or about 28%, of the 42 fatal crashes in 2023 involved a vehicle crossing into the opposite lane before colliding with one or more oncoming vehicles. Thirteen people died in crossover crashes, all of which occurred on some of the county's most well-traveled corridors: Routes 12, 222, 422, 183, 61, 662 and Old Route 22.

Except for a few crashes that investigators said were the result of a driver recklessly passing other vehicles in a no-passing zone at a high speed, most of the accidents appear to be the result of careless or distracted driving, driving too fast for conditions or a combination of those factors, police say.

The last two months of 2023 were rife with those types of crashes.

According to state police, on Nov. 9, there were two fatal crossover crashes within six hours in Berks:

—A 65-year-old Pottsville man was killed while traveling northbound on Route 183 in Penn Township about 5:30 p.m. when a southbound vehicle approaching the intersection at Old State Road suddenly crossed the double-yellow line into his lane. The other driver survived the crash.

—A 59-year-old Tilden Township woman was killed on Old Route 22 about 11:30 p.m. when a heavy-duty pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old Bernville-area boy entered her lane at a high speed in an attempt to pass a smaller pickup truck.

Both of those crashes remain under investigation, authorities said.

Amity Township police investigated two crossover crashes that occurred about a week apart.

A 20-year-old Montgomery County woman died after losing control of her vehicle on a curve on Route 662, and a 65-year-old Birdsboro man was killed when the driver of a landscape truck lost control on Route 422 and collided head-on with the victim's SUV. The Route 422 crash remains under investigation.

"People just need to slow down," Amity Police Chief Jeffrey Smith said. "Everybody's in such a rush to get somewhere. A lot of what we deal with is just operator error and driving too fast for conditions."

District Attorney John T. Adams said several recent traffic deaths are the result of young people driving motorcycles recklessly.

"Time and time again, when we take a good hard look at serious crashes that occurred, they could be avoided," Adams said.

On May 26, a 26-year-old Reading man was fatally injured when he collided with a passenger vehicle while illegally riding a dirt bike on a city street, police said.

On July 10, a 20-year-old Hamburg man was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle while doing wheelies in traffic on Route 61 in the borough, police said.

On Aug. 8, a 29-year-old Reading man was killed when he crashed into the back of a vehicle stopped at a red light on Route 61 in Ontelaunee Township. Northern Berks Regional police said he was among a group of riders who fled a police officer who saw them speeding.

National picture

Pennsylvania was among a minority of states expected to show an increase in fatalities in 2023 from the previous year.

Preliminary estimates released in October by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that fatalities decreased in 29 states, while 21 states, including Pennsylvania, had projected increases in fatalities.

Traffic fatalities nationwide dropped in the first half of 2023 by about 3.3% compared with the same time frame in 2022, officials said. Year-end statistics haven't been released.

In Pennsylvania, 2023 preliminary data projects deaths on roads to have increased by about 6% after increasing by about 4% to 1,179 in 2022 from the previous year following two straight years of increases. In 2019, fatalities dropped to 1,059, the lowest since record keeping began in 1928.

State message

Members of Gov. Josh Shapiro's administration have implored motorists to make road safety a priority.

"Pennsylvania may not be alone in seeing an increase in traffic fatalities this year (2023), but that doesn't make it OK," PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said in the October release. "Many traffic fatalities are completely preventable. We are asking all motorists to help us put the brakes on fatalities. Pay attention when behind the wheel, slow down, buckle up and never drive impaired."

In the same release, Christopher Paris, state police commissioner, said: "We urge drivers to limit distractions and slow down. The motoring public must make highway safety a priority to reduce the number of crashes on Pennsylvania's roadways."