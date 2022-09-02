42 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Sep. 2—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Roger D. Rhodus, 2824N Wilbraham Road, Middletown; indicted on two counts each of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), and aggravated possession of drugs; and one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Brandi Marjorie Orman, 18 Frazer Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Justin Downing, 22 Missouri Ave., Dayton; indicted on two counts of sexual battery (direct), and one count each of sexual battery, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and rape (direct).

Cyncere Landon Diez Gilbert, 246 Washington St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying concealed weapons.

Julianna Marie Gills, Sojourners Residential Treatment, 50 Brookwood Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs.

Jesse L. Ballinger, 1168 St. Clair Ave., Hamilton; indicted on six counts of gross sexual imposition (direct).

Edward Lee Shafer, 3857 Riggs Road, Oxford; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Richard Maxwell Loukinas, 1001 Grove St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Scottie T. Kirk, 101 Melanee Lane, Oxford; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Jamel Devon Kelly, 8653 Neptune Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia (direct).

Andrew P. Yeager, 5708 Liberty Pass Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, and carrying concealed weapons.

Natasha Avery Kuyper, 2736 Cadillac St., Moraine; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Jack Driggers, 1909 S. Pointe Drive, Lawrenceburg, In.; indicted on three counts of gross sexual imposition (direct).

Joe E. Brown, 4438 Ridgeview Ave., Apt. 2, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of grand theft by deception (direct), passing bad checks (direct), forgery (direct), receiving stolen property (direct), and possessing criminal tools (direct).

Kenneth L. Beaman, 1905 Shuler Ave., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of tampering with identifying numbers to conceal identity of vehicles or part (direct), and one count each of receiving stolen property (direct) and grand theft of a motor vehicle (direct).

Michael Leonard High, 2430 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Brendan K. Blanton, 2 N. 10th St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Michael A. Brown, 1285 Mckeone Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Jaimie L. Hensley, 2913 Lefferson Road, Middletown; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Bryan D. Asher, 11 Edgewater Road, Burnside, Ky.; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Michael O. Harper, 1935 Sutton Ave., Apt. 3, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Bobby L. Thoroughman, 1529 Jackson Lane, Middletown; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Gary Lee Miller, 231 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of failure to appear (direct). — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Claire Elizabeth Lance, 885 Kenwood Court, Monroe; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lanisha Teresse Clark, 606 Park Ave SW, Canton; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possessing criminal tools, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Azimal Malike Walker, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possessing criminal tools, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Keith Baker, 708 Joshua Court, Carlisle; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Phillip Scott Collins, 3973 Roosevelt Blvd., Apt. B, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary, domestic violence, violating a protection order, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lawrence Robert Williams, LKA 5455 Graffon Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

Abraham Robert Saurber, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and illegal conveyance of communications device onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Derek Lamar Pearson, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

Benjamin Edward Hester, 760 Hill Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and obstructing official business.

Alexander Steven Books, 509 Anderson St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Carl Bryan Cunningham, 11613 Sharonwoods Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana.

Raymond Munoz Tamboer, 1060 Loveland Maderia Road, #7, Loveland; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, petty theft, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Devin Demitre Jewett Domineck, 6880 Brandywine St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and endangering children.

Sam Alexander Shields, 803 Parkside Lane, Mason; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and driving under OVI suspension.

Bridget Nicole Miller, 2419 Central Ave., Apt. B, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Malissa Deann Jackson, 3104 Plymouth St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.

Isaiah James Cooper, 2151 Sidneywood Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of forgery, receiving stolen property, and attempt to commit an offense.

Hannah Rebekah Ingram, 3090 Ohio 137, Seaman; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, possessing drug abuse instruments, obstructing official business, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deon Devanan, 185 Green Knoll Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count each of grand theft, attempted grand theft, and identity fraud.