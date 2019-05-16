This $42 serum sold out in just ten days -- and has 20,000 'loves' at Sephora

Skincare may be as divisive as the beauty world gets.

Those prone to acne have their "Do Not Use" lists, while those with dry or oily skin are familiar with their own rainbow of prohibited products. Very rarely do we find a miracle product that works on all types of skin -- that's why Volition Beauty Strawberry-C Brightening Serum seems almost too good to be true.

The $42 serum was launched in March -- and in just 10 days, it completely sold out at Sephora. The lightweight formula uses strawberry-derived vitamin C to help brighten and hydrate skin tone, reduce redness and promote evne texture. A subtle mix of strawberry extract, Kakadu plum and hyaluronic acid, the affordable buy promises the most radiant of results, no matter the type of skin.

Nearly 20,000 (!) people agree with the performance of the potent serum, which promises results in just a few days.

"It has been about two weeks since I started using it and I actually see brightening effect! If you have sensitive skin like I do, this is another serum worth trying for redness relief!" said one user on Sephora's website.

Wrote another, "I have acne, acne scars, along with oily and dry skin. The pimples on more forehead and chin have reduced and the acne scars on my cheeks have lightened, plus my skin has not been oily or dry since using."

Volition Beauty Strawberry-C Brightening Serum is available at Sephora.

