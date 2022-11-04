42 sex offenders arrested in 8 days in Georgia operation

Forty-two sex offenders were arrested in Georgia between Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 in an operation involving multiple local sheriff’s offices.

The annual initiative, which was launched to do residence verifications and compliance checks on registered sex offenders, is known as Operation Watchful Eye. The initiative is currently in its 7th year.

This year’s operation determined that 476 registered sex offenders had absconded from their last known addresses, which will require the local sheriff’s to track those offenders down.

The Georgia Sheriff’s Operation is mandated by law to register sex offenders and keep the public informed about where they live, work and go to school.

The GSO didn’t release the names of the offenders arrested during this most recent sweep.

There are currently 10,232 registered sex offenders in Georgia, 366 predators and 329 homeless sex offenders.

You can click HERE for more information on the whereabouts of registered sex offenders in your community.