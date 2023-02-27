42 students from England stranded in US after passports destroyed during New Hampshire ski trip

Dozens of students from England are stranded in the United States after their passports got destroyed while they were staying at a hotel in New Hampshire.

Forty-two students and four staff members from the Barr Beacon School in Walsall, West Midlands, England, recently traveled to the Kancamagus Lodge in Lincoln for a ski trip, the school’s headmaster Kate Hibbs said in an email to Boston 25 News.

During the stay at the hotel, 41 of the passports were destroyed, according to Hibbs. The group has since traveled to the British Embassy in New York to apply for emergency documentation to allow them to travel home.

“The embassy staff commented on how well our children have conducted themselves,” Hibbs said. “The parents have all been very supportive and I am very proud of my staff for managing this very challenging situation on the ground.”

Seeing lots of New York 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ah2hqb22Fu — Barr Beacon School (@barrbeaconsch) February 27, 2023

The group, who initially planned on flying home over the weekend, is now slated to depart America for England on Wednesday with completed applications for travel in hand.

While everyone has a place to stay in New York, funds to explore the city are “dwindling,” Hibbs added.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the passports got destroyed.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Kancamagus Lodge for comment and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

