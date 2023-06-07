The 422-HP, Electric EX30 Is the Quickest Volvo Ever

Volvo

The quickest Volvo in history is here, and it doesn't look anything like a sports car. It's the new EX30, and it's a subcompact EV SUV that slots below the XC40.

It's cheaper than its gasoline bigger brother, has a smaller overall carbon footprint than any Volvo in history, and makes up to 422 hp, arriving at 60 mph in as little as 3.4 seconds.

That's if you get the Twin Motor Performance version with a lithium nickel-manganese cobalt (NMC) battery. Volvo says there will also be a single-motor NMC battery version that maximizes range, offering an estimated 275 miles of range on the EPA cycle.



The base car, though, uses a less dense but cheaper and more environmentally friendly lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. It will likely have a significantly lower maximum range. Charging either battery from 10 to 80 percent takes around 25 minutes on a level 3 fast charger. The payoff for the smaller battery—in addition to the reduced environmental cost of manufacturing—is a low base price. The EX30 starts at $34,950 before the requisite destination charge, undercutting the $36,350 standard XC40.

It should still offer plenty of luxury features. Volvo says it'll have the newest generation of Google-based infotainment, and the next evolution of Park Pilot Assist. The new version can handle parallel, perpendicular, curved, and diagonal parking spaces, with the car operating the accelerator, brakes, and steering.

A Cross Country variant will be available next year, with skid plates increased ground clearance, and larger wheels. For now, though, you can preorder the EX30 here.

