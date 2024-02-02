A new $42M H-E-B breaks ground in North Texas. Here's what you need to know

H-E-B is expanding its empire.

The San Antonio-based supermarket broke ground last month in Collin County and is expected to open in 2025.

H-E-B Executive Vice President North West Food/Drug Juan-Carlos Rück shared his enthusiasm for what’s to come.

“We’re excited to strengthen our presence in the DFW Metroplex with our move into Melissa,” he said. “Our H-E-B locations across North Texas continue to stir up great excitement with customers, and we look forward to providing an outstanding shopping experience with the best H-E-B has to offer.”

What will the new H-E-B feature?

The new H-E-B in the town of Melissa will have, according to the release:

H-E-B Pharmacy with a drive-thru

True Texas BBQ restaurant, also with a drive-thru

Bakery

Deli department

Sushiya

H-E-B Meal Simple

Blooms floral department

H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery

How much will the new H-E-B cost?

Over 600 associates are expected to be employed. According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the new Melissa store will cost $42.7 million.

When will H-E-B in Melissa, Texas, open?

Construction on the 131,000-square-foot store is expected to be completed by late April 2025.

Where is the new H-E-B in Melissa, Texas?

The store will be located at NEC State Hwy 121 at N. Hwy 75, Melissa, TX 75454.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: New $42M H-E-B breaks ground in Melissa, Texas. What you need to know