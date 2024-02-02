A new $42M H-E-B breaks ground in North Texas. Here's what you need to know
H-E-B is expanding its empire.
The San Antonio-based supermarket broke ground last month in Collin County and is expected to open in 2025.
H-E-B Executive Vice President North West Food/Drug Juan-Carlos Rück shared his enthusiasm for what’s to come.
“We’re excited to strengthen our presence in the DFW Metroplex with our move into Melissa,” he said. “Our H-E-B locations across North Texas continue to stir up great excitement with customers, and we look forward to providing an outstanding shopping experience with the best H-E-B has to offer.”
What will the new H-E-B feature?
The new H-E-B in the town of Melissa will have, according to the release:
H-E-B Pharmacy with a drive-thru
True Texas BBQ restaurant, also with a drive-thru
Bakery
Deli department
Sushiya
H-E-B Meal Simple
Blooms floral department
H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery
How much will the new H-E-B cost?
Over 600 associates are expected to be employed. According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the new Melissa store will cost $42.7 million.
When will H-E-B in Melissa, Texas, open?
Construction on the 131,000-square-foot store is expected to be completed by late April 2025.
Where is the new H-E-B in Melissa, Texas?
The store will be located at NEC State Hwy 121 at N. Hwy 75, Melissa, TX 75454.
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: New $42M H-E-B breaks ground in Melissa, Texas. What you need to know