On 42nd anniversary of Diane Drake's murder, family asks to people to come forward

NEWPORT — A few drivers honked their horns as they passed by the huge photo of Diane Drake on Monday afternoon.

Once again, Bob Drake, Diane’s older brother, had positioned the van in the Easton’s Beach parking lot to support the photo and ensure motorists could see it, just like he did a year prior.

This time, though, he noted a new sign. “Stop violence against women,” it read.

“I have seven sisters,” Bob said when asked why he opted to include that sign in this year’s display. “We have been touched by violence against women.”

Diane Drake’s nude body was discovered on Easton’s Beach on March 22, 1980.

According to Drake's autopsy report, obtained by The Daily News in April 2021, the Office of State Medical Examiners had opined Drake "died from strangulation with submersion and blunt force trauma ... abrasions on the left side of the neck are consistent with pressure having been applied to this area and a fracture of the left hyoid bone is demonstrated confirming the diagnosis of strangulation."

Bob Drake and Cathy Coffey, siblings of Diane Drake, stand next to a photo of their sister at Easton's Beach on Monday, March 22, 2022. Diane Drake's body was found on the beach 42 years earlier, to the day, in a case that has yet to be solved.

Police believed the 19-year-old Middletown woman, who lived in a small cottage on Easton Terrace, may have walked or hitchhiked to her job at Photo Patio — in what is now the RK Plaza on East Main Road — on the afternoon of March 21, 1980.

During that trek, investigators believed she may have hitched a ride with the person who killed her. Some members of the Drake family have disputed the hitchhiking theory.

There are whispers, even today, of who did it. Suspicions and rumors and hunches, but charges have yet to be brought in connection to the murder.

Diane was one of nine children born to retired Navy Captain John F. Drake and Frances Drake. She was the one with whom Bob would laugh with in their childhood home in Portsmouth as they heard their sisters arguing over clothes.

Diane wasn’t a “fashion statement” kind of kid, more “bookish,” Bob said last year. She was one of seven girls in the Drake family, Bob one of two boys.

Funny, adventurous and kind is how Cindy Moffitt Underhill of Wakefield, Diane's best friend, described the young woman to The Daily News last year. A “peacemaker,” Diane's family and friends have called her.

Diane was a sophomore at Roger Williams College, now Roger Williams University, in Bristol at the time of her death. She was majoring in administration of justice. She had aspirations to help people, her family said.

A clipping from The Newport Daily News in March 1980, when Diane Drake's body was found on Easton's Beach in Newport.

Keeping her memory alive is important, Bob said. Maybe the most important thing now.

“It wouldn’t bring Diane any justice, really,” to arrest, charge, and/or identify the person who killed her, Bob said Monday, standing on the sidewalk outside Easton’s Beach, below Diane’s picture, 42 years to the day of her murder.

It wouldn't bring her back.

“I don’t think it would do me any good,” Bob said. “Murder is hopeless, it changed me completely … I want to make sure she’s not forgotten.”

Bob is hoping to have something more permanent installed at the beach to honor his sister.

Have there been any new leads in the case?

Besides the 41-year anniversary event last year, the last time the Drakes organized a public event in honor of Diane, it was for the 25-year anniversary of her death in 2005 — a candlelight memorial, also held on Easton’s Beach.

The anniversary events and subsequent media coverage seem to renew attention on the case. After last year’s event, some members of the Drake family spoke with a Newport sergeant, Jacque Wuest. Since then, Bob said he’s not aware of any new developments.

Last year, The Daily News asked police if the case was again under active investigation because of renewed public attention. Newport police had said in a March 24, 2021, press release anyone with information on the Drake case should contact Wuest.

Though the case has remained open since Drake’s body was discovered, The Daily News asked Newport police Lt. April Amaral in May 2021, if Wuest had been recently assigned to actively investigate the decades-old cold case.

An ad that appeared in The Daily News in 2005 asks for those with information about the 1980 murder to come forward.

Amaral replied in an email “it is an ongoing investigation.”

The Daily News tried to distinguish between an open and active investigation, and asked whether the case had been open for years — with police taking tips if and when they came in — but in 2021, a detective began to actively pursue the case again, via fresh interviews, re-analysis of evidence, etc.

“All murder cases remain open until solved and (we) do not close unsolved murder cases,” Amaral responded in an email. “The Newport Police Department has been for many years rotating detectives through cold cases.”

When asked Monday if people could still contact Wuest with tips, Amaral said while Wuest had been recently promoted and reassigned to midnight shifts, "she still is invested in the Drake case" and would accept tips via email.

Cathy Coffey of Tiverton, Diane’s older sister, said Monday an inmate at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston said he had information on the Drake case after spotting Diane’s card in a deck of “cold case cards.”

The Rhode Island cold case playing cards were sold to inmates in the hopes of conjuring up tips to help solve dozens of cold cases across the state.

“There were a couple (tips) that didn’t pan out,” Coffey added. “But at least they rattled somebody’s cage.”

“The case is still open,” and if you have a tip, call it in, Coffey said. “No matter how trivial you think it is … it may connect the dots.”

Anyone with information on Diane Drake’s murder can email Newport Sgt. Wuest at jwuest@cityofnewport.com. The phone number for the Newport Police Department is 401-847-1306.

People can also call the anonymous tip line at the Middletown Police Department at 401-842-6516 or the detective line at 401-846-0029.

